Codexis Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCodexis, Inc. (CDXS)By: SA News Team
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.52M (+55.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDXS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.