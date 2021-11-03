Reynolds Consumer Products Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:16 AM ETReynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $879.88M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, REYN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.