Bed, Bath & Beyond CEO: Kroger deal about both growth and authority

Nov. 03, 2021 10:33 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)KRBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments

Bed Bath and Beyond store facade in red

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bed, Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton said Wednesday that a partnership with grocery store chain Kroger (NYSE:KR) is meant to drive sales growth, as well as increase its brand authority in categories like bath and baby products.
  • Speaking to CNBC, the top executive of Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) called the deal "a long time in the making" and pointed out that the rollout will still take some time.
  • However, he predicted that Kroger (KR) would provide a "clear entry point" for many consumers and provide a platform to drive authority, especially for its buybuy BABY brand.
  • Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) jumped nearly 35% at the start of Wednesday's trading, as investors reacted to the announcement of the deal with Kroger (KR). The company also revealed that it plans to complete its $1B share repurchase plan two years ahead of schedule.
  • Under the KR tie-up, BBBY will make certain products available through KR's website. The deal also includes the launch of a small-scale physical store pilot beginning in 2022.
  • Tritton characterized the partnership as one of the "big, bold moves" it has made to accelerate its turnaround.
  • The CEO noted that the firm is now three quarters into a 12-quarter turnaround plan. He said the firm remains "on track" for that progress.
  • On the buyback program, the company said it would use the remaining $400M under the current authorization by the end of fiscal 2021.
  • However, given the spike in the company's share price, Tritton said the firm would be "prudent" about the repurchases and assess what's best at any given point.
  • BBBY rose $5.74 in early Wednesday's trading, climbing to $22.53 at about 10 AM ET. The news of the Kroger (KR) deal triggered a short-squeeze in the heavily shorted stock, explaining the outsized reaction to the deal.
  • In part because of intermittent meme interest, BBBY has had a choppy 2021, marked by sudden short-lived spikes, interspaced with longer periods of range-bound trading.
  • The stock spent most of October hovering off a 52-week low of $13.38.
  • With the latest advance, BBBY reached its highest level since late September, although it remains well off its 52-week high of $53.90.
  • With its lackluster trading over the month prior to Wednesday's rally, BBBY had fallen behind the overall market for 2021 performance. Not counting Wednesday's move, the stock was down about 6% since the end of 2020, compared to a nearly 25% advance in the S&P 500:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.