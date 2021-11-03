Bed, Bath & Beyond CEO: Kroger deal about both growth and authority
- Bed, Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton said Wednesday that a partnership with grocery store chain Kroger (NYSE:KR) is meant to drive sales growth, as well as increase its brand authority in categories like bath and baby products.
- Speaking to CNBC, the top executive of Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) called the deal "a long time in the making" and pointed out that the rollout will still take some time.
- However, he predicted that Kroger (KR) would provide a "clear entry point" for many consumers and provide a platform to drive authority, especially for its buybuy BABY brand.
- Shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) jumped nearly 35% at the start of Wednesday's trading, as investors reacted to the announcement of the deal with Kroger (KR). The company also revealed that it plans to complete its $1B share repurchase plan two years ahead of schedule.
- Under the KR tie-up, BBBY will make certain products available through KR's website. The deal also includes the launch of a small-scale physical store pilot beginning in 2022.
- Tritton characterized the partnership as one of the "big, bold moves" it has made to accelerate its turnaround.
- The CEO noted that the firm is now three quarters into a 12-quarter turnaround plan. He said the firm remains "on track" for that progress.
- On the buyback program, the company said it would use the remaining $400M under the current authorization by the end of fiscal 2021.
- However, given the spike in the company's share price, Tritton said the firm would be "prudent" about the repurchases and assess what's best at any given point.
- BBBY rose $5.74 in early Wednesday's trading, climbing to $22.53 at about 10 AM ET. The news of the Kroger (KR) deal triggered a short-squeeze in the heavily shorted stock, explaining the outsized reaction to the deal.
- In part because of intermittent meme interest, BBBY has had a choppy 2021, marked by sudden short-lived spikes, interspaced with longer periods of range-bound trading.
- The stock spent most of October hovering off a 52-week low of $13.38.
- With the latest advance, BBBY reached its highest level since late September, although it remains well off its 52-week high of $53.90.
- With its lackluster trading over the month prior to Wednesday's rally, BBBY had fallen behind the overall market for 2021 performance. Not counting Wednesday's move, the stock was down about 6% since the end of 2020, compared to a nearly 25% advance in the S&P 500: