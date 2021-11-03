Altisource Portfolio Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:16 AM ETAltisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.79 (-229.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.22M (-37.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASPS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.