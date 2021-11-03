Natera Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.33 (-84.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $151.92M (+54.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NTRA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.