Aerie Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.62 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.12M (+44.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AERI has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.