Will Wheaton Precious Metals continue to miss earnings estimates this 3Q?
Nov. 03, 2021 10:23 AM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.3M (-0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WPM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- WPM’s 2Q revenues rose 33.2% Y/Y to beat analyst estimates, but earnings fell below the consensus. Production was up 32% to 194.1K gold equiv. oz., including a 1.7% increase to 90,290 oz. attributable gold, an 84% jump in silver output to 6.72M oz.
- The company raised its dividend for the fourth straight quarter following the record 2Q revenues.
- Wheaton said at the end of 2Q that it was on track to achieve its guidance of 720K-780K gold equiv. oz. for the year. A recent SA contributor analysis also highlighted Wheaton as a good buy opportunity, with record production combined with much higher silver prices, solid 2Q performance and steady attributable production growth ahead.