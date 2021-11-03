Will Wheaton Precious Metals continue to miss earnings estimates this 3Q?

Nov. 03, 2021 10:23 AM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.3M (-0.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WPM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • WPM’s 2Q revenues rose 33.2% Y/Y to beat analyst estimates, but earnings fell below the consensus. Production was up 32% to 194.1K gold equiv. oz., including a 1.7% increase to 90,290 oz. attributable gold, an 84% jump in silver output to 6.72M oz.

WPM

  • The company raised its dividend for the fourth straight quarter following the record 2Q revenues.
  • Wheaton said at the end of 2Q that it was on track to achieve its guidance of 720K-780K gold equiv. oz. for the year. A recent SA contributor analysis also highlighted Wheaton as a good buy opportunity, with record production combined with much higher silver prices, solid 2Q performance and steady attributable production growth ahead.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.