iRhythm Technologies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.07 (-529.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.65M (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IRTC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.