Ferro gains after Prince confirms exploring sale of businesses for regulatory approval
Nov. 03, 2021 10:26 AM ETFerro Corporation (FOE)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Ferro Corp. (NYSE:FOE) rose almost 1% after Prince International confirmed its exploring sale of its porcelain enamel and glass coating business.
- Prince, which agreed to buy Ferro for $2.1B, or $22/share in May, said its exploring sale of the businesses as part of its efforts to obtain regulatory clearance for the deal, according to a statement.
- The Prince announcement comes after Bloomberg reported last month that Prince was exploring sale of the units as it tries to ease potential antitrust concerns.
- The assets up for sale generate ~$20M in annual EBITDA and have attracted interest from a few private equity firms, according to the report. The combined company is said to have significant market concentration in the U.S. porcelain enamel market since Ferro and Prince sell similar products.