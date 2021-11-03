Intellia Therapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.85 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.66M (-61.0% Y/Y).
  • Intellia shares fell more than 1% in reaction to posting second-quarter revenue and profit that missed Wall Street estimates, in August.
  • In September, Seeking Alpha contributor Bashar Issa argued that the company's "bold bet on its LNP delivery system paid off, expanding CRISPR applications beyond the Hematologic space, adding a competitive moat, and enhancing its commercial prospects, contributing to its valuation".
  • Last month, the U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to Intellia's NTLA-2001 treatment for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR).
  • Over the last 1 year, NTLA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's shares have more than doubled year to date.
