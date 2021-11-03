Ferrari on the rise after receiving Street high price target from Societe Generale
Nov. 03, 2021
- Ferrari (RACE +3.3%) shares jump as Societe Generale upgrades the stock to Buy from Hold, citing the automaker's record net order intake and ability to sidestep semiconductor chip shortage issues.
- Analyst Stephen Reitman said that he isn't overly concerned about the transition to electric vehicles at the company. "We believe the brand’s core values of performance, desirability and exclusiveness can be just as relevant in an EV world as in the ICE gasoline world," he comments.
- Reitman was also impressed by new CEO Benedetto Vigna, whose background at STMicroelectronics signaled a clear intention by Ferrari to accelerate the company's shift to electrification. Societe Generale's confidence level has "increased significantly" following their impressions of Vigna in Ferrari's Q3 earnings call.
- Societe Generale places a Street high price target of $290 on RACE as compared to the average sell-side price target of $218.