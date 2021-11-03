Inogen Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETInogen, Inc. (INGN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 (-262.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $86.69M (+16.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INGN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.