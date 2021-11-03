Deluxe Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:33 AM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (-26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $520.7M (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.