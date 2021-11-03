Choice Hotels Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:34 AM ETChoice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+106.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.99M (+59.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.