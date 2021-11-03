WESCO Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:34 AM ETWESCO International, Inc. (WCC)By: SA News Team
- WESCO (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.55 (+53.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.71B (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WCC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.