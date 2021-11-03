Cars.com Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:37 AM ETCars.com Inc. (CARS)By: SA News Team
- Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $156.39M (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CARS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.