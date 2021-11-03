Itron Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:37 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-70.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $526.96M (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ITRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.