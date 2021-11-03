Gray Television Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:38 AM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN)By: SA News Team
- Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $597M (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GTN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.