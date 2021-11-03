Chesapeake Energy raises full-year production guidance by 1M barrels
Nov. 03, 2021 10:30 AM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Chesapeake Energy (CHK +1.9%) nears its 52-week high before paring gains, after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations and raising full-year production guidance without changing the level of capital spending.
- Chesapeake increases its FY 2021 total oil production forecast by 1M barrels at the midpoint to 24.5M-26.5M barrels.
- In today's earnings conference call, CEO Nick Dell'Osso reportedly said Chesapeake would not pour money into raising production even with natural gas at multiyear highs, given that Appalachian pipelines carrying the fuel to market are at capacity and the company is still absorbing the Vine Energy acquisition in the Haynesville shale of Louisiana and east Texas.
- "We don't want to chase prices higher in the near term," Dell'Osso said on the call.
- The company plans to run 1-3 rigs in south Texas next year, 2-3 rigs in Appalachia, and 5-6 rigs at its Gulf Coast operations, according to a presentation.
- Chesapeake says it generated $44M of operating cash flow in Q3 and ended the quarter with $849M of cash on hand.
- Chesapeake also lifts guidance for adjusted EBITDAX for FY 2021 to $2.1B-$2.2B from its prior forecast for $1.8B-$1.9B, and for FY 2022 to $3.2B-$3.4B from $2.55B-$2.75B previously.
- Also, Chesapeake raises its base quarterly dividend to $0.4375/share, a 27% increase compared to the previous dividend amount.
- Citing Chesapeake's clean balance sheet and discounted valuation, UBS recently awarded the stock a Buy rating.