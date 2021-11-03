Nova Measuring Instruments Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:38 AM ETNova Ltd. (NVMI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+61.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $102.81M (+47.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVMI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.