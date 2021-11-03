Murphy Oil Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:38 AM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+220.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $582.77M (+37.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MUR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.