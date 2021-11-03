Moderna Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.42 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.29B.
  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) greenlighted the Moderna and Johnson & Jonson COVID-19 booster shots, in October.
  • Last week, Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research analyzed whether Moderna's stock is a buy after its booster approval.
  • Moderna shares had fallen 2.7% in reaction to eporting financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021, in August.
  • Recently, the U.S. FDA informed the company that the agency required additional time to review its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for COVID-19 vaccine for use in those aged 12 – 17 years.
  • Over the last 1 year, MRNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • The company's shares have more than tripled year to date.
