Dun & Bradstreet Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:42 AM ETDun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $533.67M (+20.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DNB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.