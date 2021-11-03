ACI Worldwide Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:44 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.99M (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACIW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.