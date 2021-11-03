Funko Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $240.74M (+25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNKO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.