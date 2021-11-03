Earthstone Energy 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2021
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 vs. $0.06 in 3Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $92.12M vs. $41.05M in prior year quarter.
  • Over the last 2 years, ESTE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
