Fox Factory Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETFox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $317.73M (+21.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FOXF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.