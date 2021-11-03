Rogers Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETRogers Corporation (ROG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.82 (+25.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.47M (+19.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.