Green Dot Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+44.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.27M (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDOT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.