Stratasys Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:52 AM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)By: SA News Team
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.08M (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSYS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on SSYS is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- Shares of SSYS are up over 61% YTD.