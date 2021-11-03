Stratasys Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2021 10:52 AM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)By: SA News Team
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.08M (+17.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SSYS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The SA Quant rating on SSYS is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
  • Read a recent Bullish article on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS): Stratasys' Shifting To Mass Production May Offer Massive Stock Returns.
  • Shares of SSYS are up over 61% YTD.
