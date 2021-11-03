Becton, Dickinson FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.45 (-12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.91B (+2.7% Y/Y).
  • Becton, Dickinson reported financial results for fiscal Q3 ended June 30, 2021, in August.
  • In reaction to the Q3 results, J.P. Morgan downgraded the company's shares to neutral from overweight and lowered its price target to $265 from $280 (9% upside).
  • Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Alephbe Investments opined that "if the management can maintain a portfolio of leading products and solutions as it did in the past, I would expect sales growth to remain positive".
  • Over the last 2 years, BDX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
