Becton, Dickinson FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 10:52 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: SA News Team
- Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.45 (-12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.91B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Becton, Dickinson reported financial results for fiscal Q3 ended June 30, 2021, in August.
- In reaction to the Q3 results, J.P. Morgan downgraded the company's shares to neutral from overweight and lowered its price target to $265 from $280 (9% upside).
- Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Alephbe Investments opined that "if the management can maintain a portfolio of leading products and solutions as it did in the past, I would expect sales growth to remain positive".
- Over the last 2 years, BDX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.