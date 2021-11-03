Fluent Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETFluent, Inc. (FLNT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.59M (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLNT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.