CIGNA Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.21 (+18.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.87B (+5.1% Y/Y).
  • In October, Seeking Alpha contributor Khen Elazar highlighted that "we are approaching the company's expected dividend increase, and it's time to consider the company for dividend growth portfolios".
  • Cigna shares fell over 10% in reaction to posting Q2 2021 earnings results that were not received well by the Street, in August.
  • BofA Securities cut shares of Cigna to underperform from buy on a less clear growth outlook and lower visibility on its earnings trajectory, in September.
  • Over the last 2 years, CI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 3% year to date.
