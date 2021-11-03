News Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETNews Corporation (NWSA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.35B (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWSA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.