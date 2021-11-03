Air Transport Services Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAir Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Air Transport Services (NASDAQ:ATSG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $437.37M (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATSG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.