Hudbay Minerals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 11:05 AM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $382.31M (+20.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HBM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.