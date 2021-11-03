Green Plains Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 11:06 AM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (+77.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $675.46M (+59.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GPRE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.