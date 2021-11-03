Sangamo Therapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.96M (-55.1% Y/Y).
  • The company had reported second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates and reiterated its financial forecast for the year, in August.
  • In August, Seeking Alpha contributor Marty Chilberg called Sangamo "an emerging neurogenetic therapies leader", and said that "there are numerous known and probable catalysts in the next six to twelve months".
  • Over the last 1 year, SGMO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 43% year to date.
