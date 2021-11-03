22nd Century Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021
- 22nd Century (NASDAQ:XXII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.31M (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Seeking Alpha contributor Alan Sumler rated the company's stock as bullish and recommend a long-hold position.
- In August, the company's shares rose more than 2% in reaction to posting second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates and gave an update on its cash position.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's shares have gained more than 33% year to date.