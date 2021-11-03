22nd Century Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • 22nd Century (NASDAQ:XXII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.31M (+13.8% Y/Y).
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Alan Sumler rated the company's stock as bullish and recommend a long-hold position.
  • In August, the company's shares rose more than 2% in reaction to posting second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates and gave an update on its cash position.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 33% year to date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.