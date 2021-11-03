Pembina Pipeline Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETPembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- Over the last 1 year, PBA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is asking backers of two competing proposals for carbon capture and transport hubs in Alberta to combine efforts with its own joint plan with TC Energy (NYSE:TRP), CEO Mick Dilger tells Reuters.