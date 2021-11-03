Alliant Energy 3Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is scheduled to announce 3Q earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $895.37M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.