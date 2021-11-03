EOG Resources Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (+3028.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.35B (+85.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, EOG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Neutral from Buy with a $104 price target, saying "a strategic pause is warranted" after an 80% YTD run-up.
  • Sector Watch: Piper Sandler identifies buys in oil and software and sells in biotech.
