EOG Resources Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (+3028.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.35B (+85.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, EOG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Neutral from Buy with a $104 price target, saying "a strategic pause is warranted" after an 80% YTD run-up.
