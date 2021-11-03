National Fuel Gas 4Q 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $425.49M (+47.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NFG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The natural gas distribution company reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $394.4M (+22.1% Y/Y) in 3Q. It had raised its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance at the time, to a range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share - an increase of $0.15 at the midpoint.
- In a recent bullish analysis, SA contributor Gen Alpha described National Fuel Gas as a dividend stalwart, with an impressive 50-year dividend growth track record. The company stands to benefit from the resurgence in natural gas and oil prices, and is making ESG-friendly moves by reducing its methane emissions.
- NFG declared raised its quarterly dividend by 2.2% last month, to $0.455/share.