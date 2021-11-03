National Fuel Gas 4Q 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $425.49M (+47.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NFG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The natural gas distribution company reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $394.4M (+22.1% Y/Y) in 3Q. It had raised its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance at the time, to a range of $4.05 to $4.15 per share - an increase of $0.15 at the midpoint.
  • In a recent bullish analysis, SA contributor Gen Alpha described National Fuel Gas as a dividend stalwart, with an impressive 50-year dividend growth track record. The company stands to benefit from the resurgence in natural gas and oil prices, and is making ESG-friendly moves by reducing its methane emissions.
  • NFG declared raised its quarterly dividend by 2.2% last month, to $0.455/share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.