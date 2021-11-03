DuPont upgraded at Credit Suisse, 'hitting gas pedal' on transformation

Dupont And Dow Chemical Agree To Merger

Mark Makela/Getty Images News

  • DuPont (DD +3.8%) extends yesterday's gains that followed the company's plans to focus on capturing growth from electric vehicles and high-speed telecommunications networks, while divesting the majority of its more cyclical, lower multiple materials and mobility segment.
  • Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $95 price target, saying DuPont "hits the gas pedal" with the decisions, potentially adding $0.36 to EPS.
  • DuPont's "Q3 fundamental performance was better than anticipated, [but] the catalyst for our upgrade is the announced portfolio management," according to Credit Suisse's John Walsh.
  • "We view the announcement as a bold transformative move, similar to moves at other multi-industry peers such as Eaton (Lighting & Hydraulics divestitures), Honeywell (GTX and REZI spinoffs), Ingersoll-Rand (IR/GDI RMT and TT spinoff), and United Technologies (e.g., Carrier and OTIS spinoffs)," Walsh writes.
  • Analysts at Vertical Research Partners and Fermium Research also upgrade shares to Buy from Hold.
  • Citing a slowdown in orders tied to the global semiconductor shortage, DuPont cut full-year guidance for earnings and revenues.
