Kellogg Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2021 11:38 AM ETKellogg Company (K)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.54B (+3.2% Y/Y).
  • The company upbeat Q2 earnings with organic sales growth of +1.9%.
  • Over the last 2 years, K has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Past 8 quarters, the company has exceeded EPS expectation. Take a look at the graph below:
