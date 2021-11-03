Mandiant Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMandiant, Inc. (MNDT)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-163.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.78M (-49.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MNDT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on FEYE is Bearish, while the Wall st. average rating is Neutral.
- Previously (Nov. 1): SA readers love Shiba Inu, GlobalFoundries; walk away from Mandiant, Rite Aid.