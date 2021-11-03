Vista Outdoor Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (+61.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $722.59M (+25.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VSTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.