Lazydays Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2021 11:52 AM ETLazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+127.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $318.7M (+47.7% Y/Y).
  • After reporting preliminary Q3 results last month, Truist believes that the RV retailer will gain market share after the positive results.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Quant rating is Very Bullish on stock.
