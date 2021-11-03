Lazydays Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 11:52 AM ETLazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+127.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $318.7M (+47.7% Y/Y).
- After reporting preliminary Q3 results last month, Truist believes that the RV retailer will gain market share after the positive results.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Quant rating is Very Bullish on stock.