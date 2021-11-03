Resolute Forest Products Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 11:53 AM ETResolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+7.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $818.69M (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RFP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.