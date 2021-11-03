G1 forges ahead with Cosela studies for breast cancer planned for this quarter

Nov. 03, 2021 12:00 PM ETG1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Breast cancer 3d rendering illustration. Woman holding her breast with both hands and magnified sarcoma or carcinoma tumor or cell. Medical, healthcare, medicine, disease concept.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

  • G1 Therapeutics (GTHX +4.1%) plans to initiate a pair of phase 2 trials this quarter of Cosela (trilaciclib) in triple-negative breast cancer ("TNBC").
  • One trial will examine trilaciclib and chemotherapy in patients with early-stage TNBC. The other will look at trilaciclib in combination with an antibody-drug conjugate.
  • Trilaciclib in TNBC has Fast Track designation.
  • G1 also plans to start an investigator-initiated study of trilaciclib as a first-line non-small cell lung cancer therapy in Q1 2022.
  • Cosela won FDA approval in February to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression.
  • Earlier today, G1 released its Q3 2021 earnings results.
