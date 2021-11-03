G1 forges ahead with Cosela studies for breast cancer planned for this quarter
Nov. 03, 2021 12:00 PM ETG1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- G1 Therapeutics (GTHX +4.1%) plans to initiate a pair of phase 2 trials this quarter of Cosela (trilaciclib) in triple-negative breast cancer ("TNBC").
- One trial will examine trilaciclib and chemotherapy in patients with early-stage TNBC. The other will look at trilaciclib in combination with an antibody-drug conjugate.
- Trilaciclib in TNBC has Fast Track designation.
- G1 also plans to start an investigator-initiated study of trilaciclib as a first-line non-small cell lung cancer therapy in Q1 2022.
- Cosela won FDA approval in February to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression.
- Earlier today, G1 released its Q3 2021 earnings results.